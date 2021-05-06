Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 is investigating a “promposal” posted on social media that reportedly included a racist comment.
A photo circulating on social media shows a teenage boy and girl posing with a sign that reads, “If I was Black I’d be pickin’ cotton but I’m white so I’m picking you for Prom?”
In a statement issued Thursday, School District 25 said it was aware of the Wednesday post and “is currently addressing the situation through the appropriate channels.”
The initial photo was posted to Snapchat around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday and began circulating on Facebook around 6:15 p.m.
Multiple local residents contacted the Idaho State Journal about the racist social media post on Wednesday night, which is when district administrators first learned about the “promposal,” School District 25 spokesperson Courtney Fisher said in an email to the Idaho State Journal Thursday afternoon.
Fisher confirmed that one of the two teens pictured in the photo is a student enrolled in the district while the other individual is not enrolled in the district.
Fisher declined to comment on the district's investigation into the matter or on any disciplinary actions related to the incident.
School District 25 is not hosting any proms for its high schools this year, though numerous private proms have been organized within the Pocatello-Chubbuck area.
Fisher said all School District 25 staff and students receive annual training on diversity and inclusion, sexual harassment, suicide prevention, intimidation and bullying, adding that, “School District 25 wants to emphasize that it does not condone racism, intolerance or discrimination in any form.”
Identical racist “promposals,” using the same language as the sign shared in the local incident, have occurred at numerous high schools throughout the country over the last several years, most recently at a school in Minnesota within the last week, according to Newsweek.