For my FCCLA project, I’m advocating to keep recreational marijuana use illegal in Idaho. Its negative effects are far reaching, impacting the brain, mentality, coordination, and driving ability. Short term effects of using marijuana include impaired thinking and distorted reality. While those may sound mild, these can be deadly under the right conditions. The detrimental long term effects speak for themselves - IQ decline, depression/anxiety, respiratory problems, psychotic issues, etc. Marijuana can even have debilitating consequences on an unborn child if used during pregnancy. Premature or stillbirths can occur with marijuana use. Babies born to mothers who use marijuana can have impaired cognitive ability and an increase in at-risk behavior later in life.
Driving is also severely impacted by marijuana use as reaction time and decision making are slowed and perception and coordination are impaired. As a result, in states with legalized recreational marijuana, rates of driving while under the influence have increased. Overall, recreational marjuana is used 26% more than in states where it is illegal. Cannabis addiction also increased by 37% in these states.
Obviously, it’s clear that marijuana negatively impacts any place that legalizes it. Keep Idaho safe by keeping recreational marijuana- and its problems- illegal.