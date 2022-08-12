Luke Mayville

Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville speaks before a group of supporters gathered during a rally on the steps of the State Capitol, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

This weekend, organizers and volunteers with the non-partisan grassroots organization Reclaim Idaho will kick off their “Yes On 1” campaign in Eastern Idaho with an information session for local residents about the Quality Education Act, which will appear on the November ballot as Proposition 1.

Meetings will be held at the following locations and times: