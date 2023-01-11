Shooting

A Pocatello police SUV pictured on West Griffith Road after a suspect was shot during a home invasion there late Wednesday night.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — An intruder was shot by a local resident during a home invasion on the city's north side late Wednesday night, Pocatello police said.

The shooting occurred during a home invasion by two adult male suspects around 10:30 p.m. at a residence on the 400 block of West Griffith Road, police said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.