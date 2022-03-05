The accident scene on Yellowstone Avenue early Saturday morning after a Jeep crashed into a Pocatello police car that was blocking the road so officers could investigate an earlier incident in which a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle.
POCATELLO — An adult male pedestrian died after being struck by a car while trying to cross a busy Pocatello street on Friday night and then a police car at the scene was broadsided by a drunk driver in a Jeep early Saturday morning, police said.
The pedestrian who died has been identified as Daniel Barkdull, 68, of Pocatello, the Bannock County Coroner's Office reported. Barkdull was fatally struck around 10:40 p.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Yellowstone Avenue near Club 91.
He died at the scene and the driver who struck him stopped and waited for police to arrive after the collision. Police said the collision was an accident and there will be no charges filed against the driver, whose name hasn't been released.
Police shut down Yellowstone Avenue for several hours as they investigated the collision.
Around 12:50 a.m. Saturday a Jeep traveling on Yellowstone struck an unoccupied Pocatello police car that was parked in a blocking position on Yellowstone Avenue to keep the road closed to traffic as officers investigated the earlier fatal pedestrian collision.
The police car had its emergency lights on when struck by the Jeep, police said.
A Pocatello police officer wearing a reflective vest and holding a flashlight was standing in front of the police car directing traffic away from the scene of the fatal pedestrian crash and had to jump out of the way to avoid the incoming Jeep, police said.
The driver of the Jeep, a 20-year-old man, was arrested for drunk driving following the crash, police said. He was not injured and his name has not yet been released.
Police estimate he was driving the Jeep at a speed of approximately 50 mph when he struck the police car. The posted speed limit on Yellowstone in the area of the crash is 35 mph, police said.