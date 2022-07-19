On 07/18/2022, the Blackfoot-Bingham County Joint Detective Division was investigating a possible narcotics violation inside the city limits of Blackfoot.
At approximately 5:29 PM, a patrol officer attempted to stop a 2005 Gold Ford Taurus in relation to the suspected narcotics violation.
The vehicle fled from law enforcement and traveled south on Highway 91 with speeds over 90 MPH. The vehicle's driver was later identified as Tyler Garcia, age 27.
After a lengthy pursuit involving multiple agencies, the vehicle stopped near the Sheepskin Road and Hawthorne Road intersection.
A passenger exited the vehicle and complied with law enforcement commands.
Tyler, the driver of the vehicle, remained in the vehicle. Tyler made statements about being armed and suicidal.
Law enforcement was able to make contact with Tyler via cellphone. After a 30-minute standoff, Tyler exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.
Tyler became unresponsive and was suspected of ingesting a large amount of narcotics. Naloxone was administered to reverse any effects of opioids. Tyler was transported to Portneuf Medical Center, where he was later medically cleared and booked into the Bingham County Jail for one count of felony eluding.
The Blackfoot Police Department would like to thank the Fort Hall Police Department, Bingham County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho State Police for assisting in this vehicle pursuit.
This is still an active investigation and more charges will be filed against Tyler and the passenger.
Currently, the passenger has not been charged with any crimes.
No further information will be released surrounding this incident.