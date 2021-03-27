POCATELLO — Police Cpl. Akilah Lacey has a new K-9 partner thanks to a generous donation from a local family.
The Meadors, who own and operate local Ford, Toyota and Subaru car dealerships, donated $8,500 to replace Lacey's former K-9 partner, Bart, a 5-year-old brindle Dutch Shepherd who died from a sudden genetic heart condition while on duty in November.
"I'm just glad that we were able to help out with this," Jason Meador said during a Pocatello City Council meeting in February, when the donation was approved. "Being a dog family, we certainly know what it’s like to lose a dog and we're happy to be able to be a part of this.”
The Pocatello Police Department used the funds to purchase a one-year-old Belgian Malinois named Thor from Next Level K9 Institute in Roosevelt, Utah.
“I think we located a good dog,” Pocatello Police Capt. Cliff Kelley said, adding that he thinks Thor will be a good fit for the department.
The K-9 has already received some training, but will undergo more in the weeks ahead. Once certified — a process that can take several months, Thor will serve as a dual purpose dog who will help with patrol and narcotics detection.
The addition of Thor brings the police department back up to four dual purpose dogs. They also have two explosives detection dogs.
“We’re just thankful to the Meador family for wanting to be involved and assist us with this. It’s greatly appreciated,” Kelley said.
In addition to the family’s strong affection for dogs, Meador said they decided to offer the donation because of his personal relationship with Lacey, who he’s known since 2003 when the two started playing football together at Idaho State University.
“I’ve known Akilah since he came here to attend Idaho State University,” Meador said in February. “We played football at ISU together for a few years as he was a freshman and I was a junior. I also continued to coach after I quit playing. I have known him for the last 18 years or so and he and I have always been great friends.”
Meador noted the donation is a personal donation from his family, not from any of the Meador car dealerships.
While the city and its police department own the dog and could chose any officer to serve as his handler, Kelley said Lacey has taken on the role.
Lacey has expressed his gratitude to the Meador family, while also recognizing how much his previous K-9 partner, Bart, truly meant to him.
“No amount of money can replace Bart,” Lacey has said. “But that said, I have known the Meador family for a long time and for them to consider helping our city fill a need in this way is amazing. I'm grateful for them and their act of kindness.”
Born in Holland on Aug. 29, 2012, K-9 officer Bart joined the Pocatello Police Department on Feb. 22, 2015, Lacey told the Idaho State Journal in December. Lacey obtained Bart from Ketchum Kennels in Coeur d’Alene.
While on duty, Bart had a relentless drive as one of the region’s best patrol K-9s. He was responsible for several large-scale drug seizures throughout his career, helped arrest numerous suspects and his presence alone prevented many other suspects from fleeing, Lacey said in December.