A Pocatello police SUV at the scene of the drive-by shooting early Friday morning on South Fourth Avenue.
POCATELLO — Police are searching for suspects after a drive-by shooting occurred near Idaho State University early Friday morning.
Around 12:20 a.m. several shots were fired from a moving car at a home in the 900 block of South Fourth Avenue, Pocatello police said.
The gunfire struck the home, which was occupied at the time, but no one was injured, police said.
Police said this was an isolated incident and there is currently no threat to the public.
If you have any information about the incident, please contact Pocatello police at 208-234-6100.
