POCATELLO — The Pocatello Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has scheduled general membership meetings leading up to the November election of officers. The meetings will take place at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, Room 3, 427 N. Sixth Ave.
At 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1, the Nominating Committee of between five and 15 members will be elected. All NAACP members with memberships current as of 30 days prior to the meeting may be elected to the Committee although no more than two may be current branch officers.
At 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6, the Nominating Committee will report, nominations by petition will be received, and the Election Supervisory Committee will be elected. Branch members whose memberships are current as of April 1, have remained continuous through the election process and who live or work within Pocatello Branch jurisdiction may be nominated for office or as an at-large member of the Executive Committee.
In order to sign a nominating petition or be elected to the Election Supervisory Committee, a member must be current as of 30 days prior to the October meeting.
Voting for officers and at-large members of the Executive Committee will be electronic in November at a time/date to be announced. To vote in a Branch election, one must be a Branch member in good standing 30 days prior to the election. If a run-off election is necessary, it shall occur electronically within 10 days of the original election.
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