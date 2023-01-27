In early October, Australian company Jervois opened America’s only primary cobalt mine in Idaho. The mine will produce about 2,000 metric tons of cobalt annually, reviving the Gem State’s cobalt industry. Idaho has far more untapped cobalt reserves, but they will sit uselessly dormant unless U.S. government policy changes — and, even if tapped, this cobalt ore will be shipped overseas for refining. This problem is concerning: Refining makes cobalt ore suitable for advanced applications like superalloys for use in jet engines. Therefore, U.S. government policy needs to change, incentivizing companies to mine and refine more cobalt, here, in the United States.

U.S. government policy has long influenced America’s cobalt industry. For instance, during the Cold War in the 1950s, Calera Mining Co. expanded mining and refining in Idaho’s Blackbird district in exchange for U.S. government purchases of its refined cobalt. However, as U.S. government support dissipated, permitting timelines lengthened, and cobalt prices cascaded, U.S. cobalt mining evaporated. Consequently, China today controls approximately 35 percent of global cobalt mining production — given Chinese ownership of 50 percent of cobalt mining production in the Democratic Republic of the Congo — and more than 70 percent of global cobalt refining production. Successive U.S. presidents have sought to increase domestic cobalt production, but cobalt mining and refining face significant regulatory and financial obstacles.

Gregory D. Wischer is vice president of operations at Westwin Elements. Jack D. Little is a research analyst at Westwin Elements.

