Chris Cargill

Chris Cargill

It’s all about improving outcomes for children. As President of Mountain States Policy Center, I’m proud to announce the launch of "Education Choice Improves Outcomes."

This interactive effort includes seven new informational videos, an interactive website, a complete listing of programs, debunking myths and much more. Our recent Idaho Poll showed a third of Idahoans are not familiar with education choice, but when they know about it, they overwhelmingly approve.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.