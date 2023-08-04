Danae Lenz Letter From The Editor photo

Danae Lenz is the editor of the East Idaho Business Journal.

 Photo courtesy of Anna Long

This time of year, I can usually be found sitting outside on my patio. Most of the time, I sit in silence. I don’t play music. I don’t watch videos. But it’s summer in the middle of town — it’s not actually silent. Nowhere close to that. All those disparate sounds taken separately bring me joy — even the objectively irritating ones — but together they form a complex, entertaining and sometimes beautiful summer symphony.

The first sign of spring at my house is when I hear a woman in my neighborhood start screaming outside. I used to get annoyed at her going “aaaaaAAAAAAAHHHH!!” all the time, but then I realized that when she’s outside doing her thing, that means I can come out of my winter hibernation. It’s a unique sign of spring, but I’ll take it.

Award-winning journalist and columnist Danae Lenz is the deputy editor at the Idaho State Journal and the editor of the East Idaho Business Journal and Intermountain Farm & Ranch. She earned her Bachelor of Journalism degree in 2014 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has been a Pocatello resident ever since. She can be reached at dlenz@journalnet.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.