Dorothy Moon

Dorothy Moon

We all feel that summer is coming to an end, and fall is nearly upon us. School has begun, temperatures are finally coming down, and apples are ripening on the trees.

But just as sure as the leaves change color, so too will the banners of Boise turn to an unrelenting parade of rainbows. “Pride” is more than just a month these days, it’s the fifth season! This celebration of deviant debauchery starts in June and doesn’t end until Boise Pride Fest in September, and neither we nor our children can escape the persistent propaganda.

Dorothy Moon was elected to serve as the chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party in July of 2022. Moon served three terms in the Idaho Legislature as State Representative for District 8. Moon’s career in public service has focused on the advancement of individual liberties and reducing the size and scope of government.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.