Jesse Robison

Jesse Robison

He could find a song line in anything. The man built a financial empire singing about enjoying margaritas and cheeseburgers while kicking back in paradise. Years past I was pretty driven to “succeed” in life — to prove myself by vanquishing unjust demons. Some of that energy began to dissipate as I listened to the lyrics of Jimmy Buffett, the “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes,” musician.

The irony, lost on some, is that although Jimmy Buffett sang songs of escapism from the drudgery of structured life, he was a workaholic who also played hard. Paraphrasing, Buffett flew, he sailed and he threw caution to the wind while working his ass off. Without a doubt he was a lucky man because he loved what he did for a living. His passion came through, and he collected a devoted group of disciples known as Parrotheads. They coveted the life he sang about even if he didn’t really live the escapist dream.

Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.