Why are some Pocatello people becoming more afraid of their neighbors? Is the national trend of fearing or disrespecting strangers or people who are different affecting us? The Mayor’s March 2023 newsletter article titled “Differences of Opinion” ended with the paragraph, “As you go about your day and notice someone who is different from you, I urge you to look at that individual as a fellow human being worthy of respect. If we can do this we will continue to be the great city we are today and become better tomorrow.”
The culture wars, conspiracy theories and disinformation campaigns seem to have more emphasis on fear, bullying, protests, psychological and physical political violence. News stories report fearful property owners shooting people who were mistakenly on their property. Some celebrities celebrate shooting beer cans with rainbow colors. Is this fear of a beer can or fear of what the colors represent? Are some fears false, motivated by politics or ideology?
So-called Christian nationalism, that appears fear based, is growing. Analysts suggest that growth of the non-white, non-heterosexual population frightens some people. A local church is sponsoring a beast feast and giving away a survival rifle. Isaiah 41:10 says, "Fear not for I am with you.” Do Christians believe this? Do we need rifles at church? Who are the enemies that churches fear? Some are afraid of library books and costumed storytellers so they protest publicly and advocate book-banning. Idaho legislation to criminalize librarians nearly overcame the governor’s veto. Some Pocatellans are bringing in national organizations to help fight the culture wars, groups like MassResistance and Operation Underground Railroad, and the nationally funded Idaho Freedom Foundation. The new Idaho Family Policy Center goal is to engage the culture, train statesmen and equip Christians and churches to advance the cultural commission. Others seem to fear educators, claiming indoctrination, sexualization and immorality in our schools. Some fear that government and businesses are being controlled by secular, non-Christian thinking. Proposed legislation to break down church-state separation by funding private education was narrowly defeated.
Where is evidence to justify cultural and personal fears? Commercial and social media is filled to overflowing with messages of fears, intimidation, dis- and mis-information. Fox News is paying $787 million for telling damaging lies. Some political candidates campaign on fear-based platforms. What tools and methods will help us to achieve balanced and logical opinions? Some want to return to an age of perceived stability and predictability but adaptive change continues. Charles Darwin’s quote informs: “It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent, but those the most responsive to change.”
Some of the culture war battles seem aimed at trying to prevent learning from our history and prevent the kind of thinking in which you question, analyze, interpret, evaluate and make a judgment about what you read, hear, say or write. Today, with increasing reliance on both digital news outlets and social media for news, sifting through the messages for non-biased sources requires attention and possibly reviewing multiple sources — including seeking out a reliable original source. Some of our fears and opinions may be false. Rotary advocates a four-way test of the things we think and do: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
The American Library Association offers information guidelines like these:
— Consider the source. Click away from the story to investigate the site, its mission and its contact info.
— Read past the headline. Headlines can be outrageous in effort to get clicks. Go beyond headlines.
— Assess the credibility of the author.
— Consider that the item might be satire or old. If it seems too outlandish, it might be satire. Do some quick research on the site and author to find out. Check the date.
— Consider that it might be promotional. Is the purpose of the site to sell a product?
— If the topic makes you feel angry or fearful, check your biases.
Let’s not become victims in the culture and conspiracy wars. Savor differences of opinion. Consider logical adaptive change in your thinking and behavior. Let’s make Pocatello a welcoming and respectful community.
Larry Gebhardt, Ph.D., is a retired Navy captain and manufacturing industry leader.
(1) comment
When radical leftist judges are in charge, you can't trust any lawsuit judgements anymore than the
Justice Departments political prosecution of Trump. Do you have your head up your azz or are you paying attention to the corrupt leftist FBI and Justice Department covering up for Bidens crimes?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.