Why are some Pocatello people becoming more afraid of their neighbors? Is the national trend of fearing or disrespecting strangers or people who are different affecting us? The Mayor’s March 2023 newsletter article titled “Differences of Opinion” ended with the paragraph, “As you go about your day and notice someone who is different from you, I urge you to look at that individual as a fellow human being worthy of respect. If we can do this we will continue to be the great city we are today and become better tomorrow.”

The culture wars, conspiracy theories and disinformation campaigns seem to have more emphasis on fear, bullying, protests, psychological and physical political violence. News stories report fearful property owners shooting people who were mistakenly on their property. Some celebrities celebrate shooting beer cans with rainbow colors. Is this fear of a beer can or fear of what the colors represent? Are some fears false, motivated by politics or ideology?

Larry Gebhardt, Ph.D., is a retired Navy captain and manufacturing industry leader.

