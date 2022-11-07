thumbnail_Seamons in Practice2.jpg

Pocatello police Corp. Syd Seamons during apprehension training with K-9 Bruce.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — On a late September morning, Syd Seamons geared up in a bite suit and got a taste of what was to come for the next year when his roughly 60-pound Belgian Malinois launched at his arm with a mouth full of teeth.

Seamons and Bruce, his K-9 companion, were practicing canine apprehension at a local park, which teaches both handler and dog how to properly apprehend a criminal suspect. It was the start of 400 hours of training the duo will put in to become a certified K-9 team with the Pocatello Police Department.

thumbnail_Anderson.jpg

Pocatello police officer Tyler Anderson with K-9 Flip.
thumbnail_Torres.jpg

Pocatello police officer Francisco Torres with K-9 Thor.
thumbnail_McArthur.jpg

Pocatello police officer Bridget McArthur with K-9 Lobo.
thumbnail_Seamons.jpg

Pocatello police Corp. Syd Seamons with K-9 Bruce. 

