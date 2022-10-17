October is National Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month. Residents’ Rights are rooted in dignity, respect, choice, and self-determination and help ensure both the quality of care and the quality of life of the residents. Residents’ Rights Month is an opportunity to focus on residents’ rights, to raise awareness of these rights and to celebrate the contributions and sacrifices many long-term care residents have made to better our community.
This year’s Residents’ Rights Month theme is Inspiring Unity within Our Community, emphasizing the importance of fostering a meaningful community within the facility and encouraging residents’ connection to their local community. Being a part of a community is essential to our overall well-being. During the pandemic, residents faced limited activities options, visitation was restricted, and many residents were unable to leave their facilities to participate in outside activities.
During Residents’ Rights Month, we recognize our local long-term care ombudsman program staff and volunteers, who work to advocate for residents’ rights, assist residents with complaints, and provide information about facility options within the community.
In this area, the ombudsman program serves Bonneville, Madison, Jefferson, Teton, Fremont, Clark, Butte, Custer, and Lemhi County. These counties account for 43 long-term care facility buildings, which house 1,713 resident beds.
As Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership celebrates Residents’ Rights, I encourage community members to connect with those who live in long-term care facilities or inquire about becoming a volunteer long-term care ombudsman. Your assistance and attention help to ensure that the voices of long-term care residents do not go unheard and demonstrates to residents that they have not been forgotten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.