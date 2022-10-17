October is National Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month. Residents’ Rights are rooted in dignity, respect, choice, and self-determination and help ensure both the quality of care and the quality of life of the residents. Residents’ Rights Month is an opportunity to focus on residents’ rights, to raise awareness of these rights and to celebrate the contributions and sacrifices many long-term care residents have made to better our community.

This year’s Residents’ Rights Month theme is Inspiring Unity within Our Community, emphasizing the importance of fostering a meaningful community within the facility and encouraging residents’ connection to their local community. Being a part of a community is essential to our overall well-being. During the pandemic, residents faced limited activities options, visitation was restricted, and many residents were unable to leave their facilities to participate in outside activities.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.