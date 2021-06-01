Idaho State Police continue to investigate a crash that killed four people Saturday afternoon on Highway 95 just south of Marsing. Deceased are all four of the occupants traveling in a northbound Honda Civic.
Those deceased are identified as:
Melissa Rojas-Carrasco, 26, Oceanside, CA
Jasmin Rojas-Carrasco, 22, Oceanside, CA
Juan Pablo Farias, 22, Vacaville, CA
A 16-year-old girl also from Oceanside, CA. The teen has been identified and her family notified, but as a juvenile, her name is not currently available for release.
The occupants of the other vehicle involved continue to recover from their injuries.
Again, this incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. Investigating Troopers appreciate the cooperation of witnesses and others involved in this tragic incident.