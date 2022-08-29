Capitol Riot Montana

Rioters walk on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. 

 AP file photo

HELENA, Montana (AP) — Two Montana brothers whom authorities said were among the first people to breach the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection have pleaded guilty to obstructing official proceedings under a plea deal with prosecutors.

Jerod and Joshua Hughes of East Helena climbed through a broken window and Jerod Hughes helped kick open a door to allow other rioters inside while Congress was certifying the 2020 Electoral College vote, the FBI said in charging documents.