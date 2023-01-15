Ambulance night stock image file photo ISJ
Kyle Riley File Photo

On January 13, 2023, around 5:37 p.m. dispatch received a 911 phone call concerning an adult male stuck in the auger at the silos in Newdale, Fremont County, Idaho.

Fremont County Sheriff Deputies responded and located a 25-year-old male from Arizona, laying on the ground next to the silo. His left leg had been amputated from the accident just below the hip.

