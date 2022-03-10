Portneuf Medical Center air ambulance helicopter stock image file photo ISJ
Photo courtesy of Portneuf Air Rescue

Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 5:00 p.m. March 9th on US 20-26 north of Atomic City in Butte County.

A 57-year-old male, of May, ID, was driving a Jeep Comanche and a 47-year-old male of Johns Creek, GA, was driving a Penske truck pulling a trailer westbound on US20-26.

The semi was attempting to make a left turn to go southbound on US-26 when the Jeep ran into the back of the trailer.

The driver of the Jeep was transported via air ambulance and his passenger was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The driver of the Penske truck and his passenger were not transported.

All occupants involved were wearing their seat-belts.

The intersection was blocked for approximately one hour and forty-five minutes while crews worked to clear the scene.

Idaho State Police were assisted by Butte County Sheriff's Deputies, INL EMS/Fire and INL Security.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.