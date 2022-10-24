Trick-or-treating offenderwatch app

Bannock County Sheriff's Office deputies are encouraging local families to check the sex offender registry and download a safety app before trick-or-treating this year.

 Photo courtesy of OffenderWatch

There are approximately 300 registered sex offenders in Bannock County, and the Sheriff’s Office wants parents to know which houses their children should avoid when trick-or-treating.

“Registered sex offenders report their home address to us. If you are going trick-or-treating, visit our website and download the OffenderWatch app to see which doors to avoid knocking on this year,” says Lt. Jeremy Taysom.

