On Thursday, April 22 at approximately 3:47 a.m., the Bingham County Emergency Services Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a 41-year-old female unconscious and not breathing.
911 Communications Officer Samantha Cuttlers provided the caller with CPR instructions using Emergency Medical Dispatch Procedures. Which enabled her to provide step by step instructions to the caller on how to perform the life saving technique.
During Cuttler's EMD-CPR instructions she simultaneously dispatched emergency medical units and provided them with vital information and directions to the location of the crisis.
The Shelley Quick Response Chief, Lyle Barney, stated the female patient was alive and doing okay when she was transported to the hospital. Because of Officer Cuttlers's exemplary professionalism, confidence and competency the patient is alive today. Officer Cuttlers’s, as well as every Bingham County 911 Emergency Communications Officer (ECO) is required to complete the following: a 6 month structured one on one in house training program with a certified ECO Training Officer, complete a sanctioned Emergency Communications Officer Academy to receive state certification.
Additionally, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office requires all ECO 's to be certified through a nationally recognized program as Emergency Medical Dispatchers (EMD), as well as First Aid, and CPR. Bingham County Sheriff's Office is proud of the actions of Deputy Cuttlers and take pride that she is a part of our team.