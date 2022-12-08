Friday, Dec 2 was a very special evening for the College Neighborhood in Pocatello. About 5 years ago the neighborhood association started a tradition of stringing lights in Caldwell Park for the holiday season. Groups of neighbors gather in mid-November and spend a few hours (in the cold!) getting as many trees as possible covered with lights. The city then comes in with a man-lift and finishes the upper sections of the trees, which are turned on the weekend after Thanksgiving.
This year, with help from The Idaho Community Foundation and NeighborWorks Pocatello, the College Neighborhood Association, led by co-presidents Trissa and Ryan Cameron, held their first annual “Light Caldwell Park” celebration. The evening was filled with the sounds of Christmas carols, people laughing, and children greeting Santa as he arrived via a horse-drawn wagon.
Hot chocolate flowed. Donuts and custom popcorn were consumed. In the cold night air, neighbors huddled together around safely contained bonfires for warmth, while the Roadapple Trolley wagon took groups on tours through the neighborhood. Riders in the wagon listened to the jingle bells on the team of Clydesdales as they glimpsed the ISU President’s home decorated for the season, as well as several other brightly lit homes.
It was a “magical” small-town Christmas enjoyed by about 250 people. Live music was provided by the Angel Tones a cappella singers, the John Groves Band, and singers Gates Bennett, Kate Brown, and Bradley Gray.
The neighborhood association would like to thank Superior Physical Therapy for their sponsorship, The Popcorn Shoppe and Amazing Glaze Donuts for the wonderful treats, Brian Miesch for his lighting expertise, and especially the Idaho Community Foundation for their generous Project Neighborly grant.
