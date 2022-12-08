Friday, Dec 2 was a very special evening for the College Neighborhood in Pocatello. About 5 years ago the neighborhood association started a tradition of stringing lights in Caldwell Park for the holiday season. Groups of neighbors gather in mid-November and spend a few hours (in the cold!) getting as many trees as possible covered with lights. The city then comes in with a man-lift and finishes the upper sections of the trees, which are turned on the weekend after Thanksgiving.

This year, with help from The Idaho Community Foundation and NeighborWorks Pocatello, the College Neighborhood Association, led by co-presidents Trissa and Ryan Cameron, held their first annual “Light Caldwell Park” celebration. The evening was filled with the sounds of Christmas carols, people laughing, and children greeting Santa as he arrived via a horse-drawn wagon.

