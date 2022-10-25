POCATELLO — The Leavitt Center in Pocatello will host a Halloween event on Friday and Saturday.
Shayln Brown, one of the board members at the Leavitt Center, said this is the second year they will hold the Nightmare at the Leavitt Center event.
According to a Facebook post from the Leavitt Center, "this frighteningly fun haunt will entertain all who dare to enter." The post says the event features live characters, animatronics, awesome props and a carnival.
It started when they saw a young man named Jonathan Thorne decorate his house.
"Last year, Jonathan wanted to do it, and we were like 'let's try it out,'" Brown said.
She said they were able to make this event possible because Thorne had plenty of Halloween things that they could use to make the Leavitt Center look haunted.
"It's an old, historical building," she said. "It's easy to make it a little creepy."
Thorne said he has always loved decorating for holidays. He said some of his favorite holidays to decorate for are Halloween and Christmas.
"I love decorating for the holidays," he said. "That's a big hobby of mine."
Thorne said he loves the creative aspect that goes into decorating.
"I like all the creativity that can go into it," he said. "And I like seeing other people's decorations and getting ideas."
Brown said they set up a haunted theater in the building and there is also a carnival to go along with it.
"It's just kind of a fun, Halloween event," she said.
Brown said her favorite part about the event is watching Thorne's success in putting the event together.
"One of the reasons we exist is to provide healthy avenues for entrepreneurs to be successful in their craft," she said.
She also enjoys the fun Halloween aspect of the event, and she is glad that Thorne approached her and gave them the idea.
"It's fun and Halloweeny,' she said. "But I love that we were able to help him have an opportunity."
Thorne said his favorite part of the event is watching the people walk through the decorations.
"I like seeing their reactions and hearing them talk about it," he said.
The event will take place from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Leavitt Center on 1030 E. Sublette St. in Pocatello. Admission is $8.
More information about the event and the Leavitt Center can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/EmpowerHumanity.Us.
