Chris Lippie holding son

Chris Lippie holds his newborn son, Axl. Lippie died on Friday after crashing his UPS truck on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot.

 Photo courtesy of Mandalyn Robinson

POCATELLO — Anyone who had the chance to meet Chris Lippie knows they would be hard pressed to find a more genuine and likable human being.

Close friends of the UPS driver who died in a tragic accident on Interstate 15 while on his way to work on Friday described Lippie, 46, of Pocatello, as one of the most down-to-earth, carefree and authentic people they’ve ever been around.

Chris Lippie in UPS

Chris Lippie in his UPS uniform.
Chris Lippie sitting in chair

Chris Lippie sits in a swinging chair. Lippie died on Friday after crashing his UPS truck on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot.

