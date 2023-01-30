James David Russell

SANDPOINT—A 40-year-old North Idaho man accused of killing a 70-year-old man in 2021 was sentenced to life in prison Monday in Bonner County District Court.

James D. Russell pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in November. A related cannibalism charge against Russell was dismissed last June.

