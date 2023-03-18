Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador (copy)

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador speaks with members of the media during an informal meeting in his offices at the Idaho State Capitol on Jan. 17. In early March, Labrador’s office served as many as 80 organizations with civil investigative demands in regard to the use of grant funds.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — Dozens of organizations that had previously been served civil investigative demands by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office filed an injunction Wednesday against the state’s top lawyer.

The group of 35 organizations filed a motion to stop the attorney general’s action in Ada County District Court over the office’s issuance of civil investigative demands, which are a kind of civil subpoena. The attorney general had served the organizations to gather information regarding their involvement in the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Community Grant program — which is under scrutiny from the office and lawmakers over whether its funding went to organizations that were ineligible under state law, the Idaho Press previously reported.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.