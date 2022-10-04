After an 80 year absence, the return of the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade is almost here.
The parade will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. For parade information or to sign up for a float, please visit pocatelloveteransdayparade.com.
Here are a few additional parade details:
PARADE LINEUP
The lineup for parade participants is on South First Avenue around 7 a.m. There are two entry points for the parade participants, East Whitman Street and East Bonneville Street.
All parade participants need to contact the parade committee at vfwccpost735@gmail.com or 208-221-0077, so you can be placed on the lineup sheet and know your position in the parade.
PARADE FLOATS/VEHICLES
All floats and vehicles must be approved by the committee. There is no entry fee for anyone participating in the parade.
PARADE HONOR WALK
For those participating in the "Honor Walk" for a Veteran, the committee needs to know the person or persons who are walking in the parade by name and the name of the veteran they are walking for, the military branch they served in and any other information they would like to provide about their veteran so this information can be read aloud/announced by the parade’s emcee, Paul Anderson, as Honor Walk participants pass by him at Caldwell Park.
PARADE SEATING AND LIVE-STREAMING FROM CALDWELL PARK
The parade will be livestreamed (on Facebook and YouTube) with the help of Idaho State University. ISU will set up next to Paul Anderson at Caldwell Park. There will also be two sets of bleachers available at Caldwell Park near Paul Anderson to watch the parade. People seated here or near Anderson/Caldwell Park will be able to hear him describe details about each parade entry.
BOOTHS CAN BE SET UP AT CALDWELL PARK
John Banks, the Pocatello Parks and Recreation director, has allowed the following organizations to set up booths at Caldwell Park at no charge: Any Veterans Service Organization (VSO), military branches, and community clubs. To give out information and be a part of the parade, your booth or tent display needs to be approved by the committee. There will be no assigned locations at Caldwell Park for booths, it will be first-come, first-choice. Booth set up can begin at 7 a.m and take down is at 2 p.m.
PARADE ROUTE DETAILS
The parade will start at the intersection of South first Avenue and East Center Street.
It will go up East Center Street where it will pass Caldwell Park on the south side of East Center Street. This is where Paul Anderson will announce the parade and ISU will livestream the event. When the parade arrives at 15th Avenue, it will turn and go south on South 15th Avenue and
end at Reed Gym’s east-side parking lot. Idaho State University Security will block road traffic and secure the roads for safety while overseeing security of the parking lot for the loading of vehicles and picking up of parade participants.
PARTICIPANTS – PLEASE SEND US DETAILS ABOUT YOUR PARADE ENTRY
For all VSOs that are participating in this parade, the committee would like to know the names of your parade participants, the branch they served in and if they were deployed if they feel comfortable having that information announced as they pass by Caldwell Park.
WE WILL SUPPLY YOUR PARTICIPATING VSO WITH A PARADE BANNER
Vinyl banners that are 8 feet long and 2.5 feet tall have been made (paid for by the parade committee) to show the name of your VSO and when it was established or founded. These banners will be carried by local Boy Scouts of America troops.
PLEASE CONTACT US IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO PARTICIPATE
It is imperative that everyone participating in the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade contact the committee so you can be placed on the lineup sheet. When the parade begins at South First Avenue and goes east on Center Street, the announcer will have the same lineup sheet so there'll be no confusion for the announcer as to who is passing by. This will allow the announcer to give the recognition that is so duly deserved for those who are participating.
