Richard Hollingsworth

Richard Hollingsworth, District 7 commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, stands in front of the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building in Pocatello. Hollingsworth is one of the organizers of the first Veterans Day parade in Pocatello since the World War II era.

 Shelbie Harris/Idaho State Journal

After an 80 year absence, the return of the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade is almost here.

The parade will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. For parade information or to sign up for a float, please visit pocatelloveteransdayparade.com.

