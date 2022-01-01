First baby of 2022 born in East Idaho By Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Jan 1, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stephanie and Josh Allred with their newborn son Matthew. Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stephanie and Josh Allred rang in the New Year with precious baby boy Matthew, born at 7:48 this morning.He's EIRMC's first baby of 2022. Story continues below video This precious family was gifted with the "first baby of the year" basket of goodies, donated by the EIRMC Volunteer Auxiliary. Matthew was born at 7:48 a.m. Saturday at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Matthew Stephanie Josh Allred Baby Eirmc Volunteer Auxiliary New Year Basket Recommended for you Idaho State Journal Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor Full Time Position Available loading... Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest e-edition of the Idaho State Journal. Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Related Products Trending Today Articles ArticlesWind chill warnings in effect for East Idaho after snowstorm that temporarily shut down roadsPolice: Man pistol-whips two people before firing gun into air during Pocatello incidentActor Matthew McConaughey features Rupert business in new video'OUR HERO': Family reflects on life of 15-year-old boy killed in tragic holiday car crashPolice: Missing East Idaho woman found dead from apparent suicidePolice: Local man disguises himself as Walmart employee during theft incidentPolice investigating disappearance of man with local ties who went missing in Las VegasJournal's Top 10 Local Stories of 2021Local man agrees to plead guilty to stabbing person in the faceAs neighbors legalize recreational marijuana, Idaho finds itself isolated Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives More Latest Classifieds Careers 4Sight Lead Lawn Landscape 3 SISTERS LANDSCAPING Residential, Apartments Unfurnished One and Two Bedroom Apartments for