First baby of 2022

Stephanie and Josh Allred with their newborn son Matthew.

 Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Photo

Stephanie and Josh Allred rang in the New Year with precious baby boy Matthew, born at 7:48 this morning.

He's EIRMC's first baby of 2022.

This precious family was gifted with the "first baby of the year" basket of goodies, donated by the EIRMC Volunteer Auxiliary.

First baby of 2022

Matthew was born at 7:48 a.m. Saturday at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.