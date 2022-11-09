Ruchti

State Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, and Kathleen Lewis, a Democratic Bannock County Commission candidate, pictured on election night at Portneuf Valley Brewing in Pocatello.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

Here are the final election results for contested legislative and county races in Bannock and Power counties.

Legislative District 28 Senate

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.