POCATELLO — Nearly 20 years after it was ranked as the worst city flag in North America, the Gate City’s flag is now just outside of the top 10 in the U.S., according to a new survey from the North American Vexillological Association, or NAVA.

In 2022, NAVA, a membership organization devoted to the scientific and scholarly study of flags, included the designs of 312 known flags in their survey. The city of Pocatello flag came in 11th place with an “A” grade and a rating of 7.47.

Tags

Recommended for you

(14) comments

Bl

Whoop dee doo! How about taking care of the real problems that plague Pocatello? Like addressing the “internal equity” issues that don’t apply equally to everyone!

Report Add Reply
Old Crow

Hard to believe.....it's kinda lame. I like the South Park flag.

Report Add Reply
guest2300

I'm more of a "The Simpsons" fan, personally

Report Add Reply
Old Crow

Simpsons went woke with the apu kerfuffle.

Report Add Reply
guest2316

I like the Family Guy flag more personally

Report Add Reply
Old Crow

Lois is hot but she's a coal burner.

Report Add Reply
guest2313

is that slang for minor? did u call a minor hot

Report
Old Crow

You're pretty stupid.

Report
guest2313

Im more of a cleveland show guy myself

Report Add Reply
Old Crow

A white guy did the voice so he's out.

Report Add Reply
guest2333

Im more of an American Dad guy

Report Add Reply
Old Crow

That alien thing is too weird.

Report Add Reply
guest2333

Roger that big daddy pimp

Report
guest2301

hey, old crow I've missed you remember me?

Report

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.