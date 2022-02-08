Sorry, an error occurred.
POCATELLO — An elderly woman was injured in a two-vehicle wreck on a busy road on Pocatello's north side Tuesday morning.
Pocatello police said the woman suffered a head injury in the 10 a.m. crash on Yellowstone Avenue near the Courtesy Ford car dealership.
The woman was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Her name has not been released but police described her injury as non-life threatening.
Further details on the crash have not been released.
