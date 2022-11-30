Gray Whale

The population of gray whales has shrink by the thousands since 2016. 

 Chris Johnson/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Scientists are investigating the causes of a nearly 40 percent decline in the Pacific gray whales that pass along the Oregon Coast each winter and spring on their way from Baja, Mexico, to the Arctic. One primary suspect is food scarcity with Arctic feeding grounds impacted by warming temperatures and the loss of sea ice from human-caused climate change.

The whales reached a population high of about 27,000 in 2016, but have since dropped to 16,650, according to new data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.