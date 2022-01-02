Blackfoot's first baby of 2022

Blackfoot couple Karen and Hayden Mielke welcomed Grayson into the world on Saturday.

 Grove Creek Medical Center Photo

BLACKFOOT — Grove Creek Medical Center is happy to announce that the first baby born at the hospital in 2022 has arrived.

Blackfoot couple Karen and Hayden Mielke welcomed Grayson into the world on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 11:03 a.m.

Saturday morning came pretty quickly for the Mielke family. They arrived at the hospital and soon became the proud new parents of a beautiful baby boy.

Grayson weighed 5 pounds and 9 ounces, and was 20 inches long.

In celebration of being the first baby born at Grove Creek, their caring and compassionate team presented the Mielke family with a $300 gift card and a year-long supply of diapers.

In addition, now that they know that the baby is a boy, they will buy the family customized gifts for Grayson including a bassinet, baby clothes and blankets.

Mom and Dad are feeling tired from an exciting morning, but say that everyone is doing great and getting some much needed rest.

Congratulations to Karen and Hayden!