Barrel racing and rock music are kicking off an eventful Fourth of July weekend at the Bannock County Event Center.
The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises of the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields, and RV park. Often referred to as the Bannock County Fairgrounds, this complex can host a wide variety of events.
The Bannock County Rodeo Association hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 27, the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
Join Healthy City, USA, for their Wednesday night dog walks around the Portneuf Wellness Complex. Meet at Pavillion 2 by the concessions stand at 5:30 p.m. Dogs must be on a leash. Walk for as long as you like and get some Healthy City, USA swag!
Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. is hosting 4D Barrel Racing and 3D Pole Bending, presented by C & B Operations, on Wednesday, June 23, starting at 5 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
Then, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. will host their annual Freedom Rope N Run, presented by C & B Operations, from Friday, July 1, to Monday, July 4. Athletes will compete for a total of $125,000 cash and prizes in various events. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
Fans of intense, edgy and unpredictable rock music are in for a treat as The Summer Concert Series hosts popular rock band Badflower, with support from Royal Bliss on Friday, July 1, at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre. Tickets range from $15-$30 at idahoconcertseries.com.
More rock music icons are coming to the Amphitheatre this summer: Brett Scallions and Josey Scott will be performing the best of Saliva and Fuel together on Friday, July 8. Then punk rock band Eve 6 will perform on Friday, July 29, followed by Latin rock and country band The Mavericks on Sunday, July 31. Rock band Hawthorne Heights will perform on Friday, Aug. 5.
The Rockzilla Tour with Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse, with special guests Bad Wolves and Hollywood Undead, will perform on Friday, Aug. 19. Rock bands Lit and Hoobastank are slated for Friday, Sept. 16, hip-hop star Bryce Vine on Friday, Sept. 23, and rock band Candlebox on Friday, Sept. 30. Tickets to the above performances can be purchased at idahoconcertseries.com.
Country music lovers can rejoice as the Country Concert Series slate fills up: Craig Morgan performs on Saturday, July 9, Tenille Arts on Saturday, July 30, The Lacs on Saturday, Aug. 6, Dwight Yoakam on Friday, Aug. 12, Sawyer Brown with Logan Mize on Saturday, Sept. 17, and country music icon Uncle Kracker on Saturday, Oct. 1. Tickets for country concerts can be purchased on countryconcertseries.com.
The annual Bannock County Independence Day Celebration is scheduled for Monday, July 4, at the Bannock County Event Center. The ground-shaking fireworks display, sponsored by Portneuf Medical Center, begins at 10 p.m. and, for the first time, will be accompanied by a magical 15-minute drone show sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union.
This day-long celebration starts with a Beach Party at noon, sponsored by Health West. After cooling off in the water, check out the classic cars at the Bannock County Car Show, sponsored by Cole Chevrolet, enjoy mouthwatering treats from local food trucks, dance to live local music, and more! For more information, visit bannockcountyeventcenter.us/july-4.