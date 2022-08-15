Consumer Prices

A motorist fills up the tank on a sedan on July 22 in Saratoga, Wyoming. 

 AP file photo

In Idaho, gas is 9 cents less than last week and 47 cents less than a month ago, according to AAA Idaho, but it’s still above the national average at $4.70 per gallon.

“Fuel demand increased last week from 8.5 to 9 million barrels per day, but that’s still more than 300,000 barrels per day less than a year ago,” AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde said in a press release. “There’s a bit of a standoff right now. Falling prices are starting to pull some folks off the sidelines and back onto the roads, but there are still a lot of people waiting for a better deal in hopes of one last summer road trip.”