In Idaho, gas is 9 cents less than last week and 47 cents less than a month ago, according to AAA Idaho, but it’s still above the national average at $4.70 per gallon.
“Fuel demand increased last week from 8.5 to 9 million barrels per day, but that’s still more than 300,000 barrels per day less than a year ago,” AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde said in a press release. “There’s a bit of a standoff right now. Falling prices are starting to pull some folks off the sidelines and back onto the roads, but there are still a lot of people waiting for a better deal in hopes of one last summer road trip.”
Despite falling prices, gas in the Gem State is still more expensive than the national average of $3.96 per gallon, which is 10 cents less than a week ago and 62 cents less than a month ago.
Idaho currently ranks seventh in the U.S. for most expensive fuel behind California ($5.37), Hawaii ($5.36), Nevada ($4.94), Alaska ($4.93), Oregon ($4.87) and Washington ($4.81). At $3.45, today’s least expensive pump prices can be found in Texas.
“On one hand, a shaky economic outlook could continue to drive gas prices down, but there’s always the chance of a hurricane making landfall in the wrong place this time of year, which could slow or even stop the recent downward trend,” Conde said. “Hopefully, Idaho prices will drop below $4.50 per gallon in the run-up to Labor Day and give more families a chance at one last getaway before the summer travel season winds down.”