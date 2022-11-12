Gym

From left, Audrey England and Trina Hall are the new owners of Elevate Fitness Pocatello, a gym formerly known as Fitness Inc. Health Club.

 Photo provided by Trina Hall

POCATELLO — After being passed into the hands of new owners, the gym formerly known as Fitness Inc. Health Club is getting a facelift.

Locals Audrey England and Trina Hall have purchased Pocatello’s original gym located at 1800 Garrett Way Suite 19, and they have plans to upgrade and update its facilities and equipment over time and maintain the gym community that has long flourished behind its walls.

(1) comment

laura ashley

glad to see that gym will remain open. it is a great location for much of the community and has a well established history. wishing the new owners the very best in this effort.

