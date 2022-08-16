Idaho Falls fire trucks

Idaho Falls fire trucks at the scene of Tuesday's house fire on Caspian Avenue.

 Idaho Falls Fire Department Photos

The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department responded to a house fire at the 2000 block of Caspian Avenue, just off of East 25th Street, shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire. However three other occupants were inside the home when the fire started: one adult male, one adult female, and one 3-year-old male.