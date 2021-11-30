Women United is partnering with Family Service Alliance this holiday season for a community drive for "Hygiene and Holly" items to spread a little cheer.
Hygiene items needed for donation:
— Feminine hygiene products (all types).
— Toilet paper.
— Deodorant.
— Razors.
— Shampoo and conditioner.
Holly items to donate:
You are welcome to add a small gift to your donation, such as a candle, lotion, nail polish etc.
Drop off all donations at United Way of Southeastern Idaho at 101 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
Is your closet filled with some coats you would like to donate? There will be a Wall of Warmth set up in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot and Pocatello. Starting Dec. 1, the coats will be all hung on a fence for people in need to anonymously come and take one. Community members are welcome to bring any coats and hang them on the fence also. We just ask that you only take one per person in need so that everyone that needs a coat can get one. Drop-off locations can be found at https://bit.ly/3D6rsDx.
Thanks to our wonderful community and the food drives for the Salvation Army, they have lots of food donations that need to be organized on their shelves. They need volunteers to help sort and organize the food donations in our storeroom. This is a great project for a family or a small group. Call 208-232-5318, ext. 102, to schedule a time.
Aid For Friends is in need of volunteers to cook dinner for its residents. To sign up for an available time please visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4dafab2fa6f5c43-dinner.
There is a critical need for blood and platelet donations. The American Red Cross Donation Center is inside the Pine Ridge Mall at the northwest entrance, 4155 Yellowstone Ave. 128B in Chubbuck. Call ahead for an appointment at 1-800-RED-CROSS.
A Court Appointed Special Advocate is a specially trained volunteer from the community who is appointed by the court to represent the best interests of a child that is or could be placed into foster care. The CASA helps ensure that the child’s right to a safe, permanent home is acted upon in a sensitive and expedient manner and that progress is being made to achieve permanency for the child. A CASA acts as the eyes and the ears of the court. Appointed by the judge, the CASA does their own independent investigation of the facts of the case and reports the facts, along with their recommendations, to the court. The CASA stands as the representative for the child during all court proceedings. For more information, contact Lesli Schei at 208-232-2272 or visit casa6id.org.
Wendi Ames, Ginny Hoyle, Molly Olson, Felice Otero, Teresa Speaker and Amy Wuest staff the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. To request or offer in-kind donations, send an e-mail to molly@unitedwaysei.org or call 208-232-1389.