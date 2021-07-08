POCATELLO — The Airbase Arizona Flying Museum is bringing one of the most iconic warplanes from World War II to visit Pocatello Regional Airport, Monday to July 18. Rides and ground tours may be purchased for our B-17, Sentimental Journey. The public can experience a living history Flight in a fully restored B-17 bomber from July 16-18.
The aircraft will be open to the public for ground tours Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 pm and July 16-18 from noon to 6 p.m. To schedule a ride, book online at www.azcaf.org/tour or call 480-462-2992.
The B-17 Flying Fortress Sentimental Journey is one of only five currently flying in the world out of over 12,000 manufactured for combat during WW II — and is the leading exhibition warbird in The Flying Legends of Victory Tour conducted by CAF Airbase Arizona, a non-profit flying museum.
The Boeing B-17 was most famous for operations in Europe but was used in every theater of war from 1941-45. B-17 cruise speed was about 160 mph, and the maximum altitude was 36,000 feet. At high bombing altitudes in unheated aircraft, extreme temperatures subjected many crew members to frostbite.
Sentimental Journey was originally manufactured and delivered to the U.S. Army Air Forces for war service in 1944 — too late for European service but flew missions in the Pacific Theater. After the war, she flew for training, testing and air-sea rescue missions and was eventually sold for surplus and used as a fire bomber.