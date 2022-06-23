Harper is pictured here in the James Brady press room of the White House and with previous Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Matthew Anthony Harper
POCATELLO — White House human rights correspondent Matthew Anthony Harper will be speaking on his latest news reporting experiences on the Ukraine crisis, Chinese Uyghurs and antisemitism.
He will be speaking 6 to 9:30 p.m. June 30 at the Idaho State University Student Union Building on third floor Pond North Fork Room, 1065 Cesar Chavez Ave. in Pocatello.
For more information, call 208-703-8688.
