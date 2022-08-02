Check out this week’s events happening in East Idaho.
Wednesday
The Chubbuck Farmers Market and Pocatello Food Truck Round Up take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave. in Chubbuck.
The War Bonnet Round Up is hosting its rodeo kick-off at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls. The event includes games and free rodeo action from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Revive @ 5 features the Rockin' Horse Band from 5 to 8 p.m. at the downtown pavilion in Pocatello.
Healthy City, USA, hosts their weekly Wednesday night dog walks around the Portneuf Wellness Complex at 5:30 p.m. Meet at Pavilion 2 by the concessions stand and remember dogs must be on a leash.
Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is free.
Wednesday-Saturday
The Caribou County Fair and Rodeo continues at the Caribou County Fairgrounds. The event will last all week with parades, food, vendors, competition and motorsports.
The Bannock County Fair and Rodeo will be in Downey at the Bannock County Fairgrounds all week with live music, horse pulls, exhibits and more.
Bear Lake Raspberry Days is happening in Garden City. Highlights include live music, dances, a parade and fireworks on the beach.
Thursday
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Thursday-Saturday
The War Bonnet Roundup professional rodeo will open its gates at 4:30 p.m. each night. Event nights will have a theme. Get tickets and more information at www.warbonnetroundup.org.
Friday
First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. throughout downtown Pocatello. The Mystic Market will also take place from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at 310 N. Main St.
The 10th annual Aid For Friends Splish and Splash fundraiser will be at Ross Park from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the Aid For Friends Facebook page and aidforfriendspocatello.com. All proceeds will benefit the local homeless shelter.
The Idaho Falls Zoo is hosting a Sippin' Safari concert series fundraiser from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Purchase tickets beforehand at www.eventbrite.com/cc/tpzs-2022-events-50999. Everyone is invited to attend.
Hawthorne Heights will be performing live in the Summer Concert Series at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre from 6 to 10 p.m.
ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Movies in the Park presented by the City of Chubbuck will play “The Mitchell’s vs The Machines”. The movie begins at dusk at Stuart Park. To see the movie schedule, visit the City of Chubbuck Facebook page.
Friday-Sunday
Pocatello and Highland High School’s class of 1971 are combining for their “50 + 1 reunion” this weekend. Activities include a classic car show, hippie costume party, all-class golf tourney and silent auction. For more information, email Debra Harris at wordiva@yahoo.com.
Saturday
The annual Steppin for Life 2k/5k run/walk hosted by Compassion and Hope Pregnancy Center will take place Saturday at OK Ward Park in Pocatello. Early registration starts at 7:30 a.m., and the event starts at 8:30 a.m. Visit pocatellopregnancycenter.com to register.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
Historic Downtown Pocatello’s Oldies Rod and Custom Car Show will have cars displayed on North Main Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Crafter's Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
Idaho State’s Rodeo Team is hosting the Bengal Bull Bash, a fundraiser with a bull riding showcase. The event goes from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bannock County Event Center.
The LACS will be performing in the Country Concert Series at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello from 5:30 to 10 p.m.
The Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley and Pinehurst Floral will host Hot August Classics from 6 to 10 p.m. at Pinehurst, 4101 Poleline Road. There will be plenty of cool cars to check out, food trucks, beverages and more.
Saturday and Sunday
Oneida County Horse Races will be at the Oneida County Fairgrounds in Malad this weekend. Events include a breed derby, maiden frolic and kid stick horse races.
American Falls is celebrating American Falls Day with a parade, games and food at city park.
Sunday
Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.
Monday
The Pocatello Food Truck Round-Up is now open every Monday from 4 p.m. until dark at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello, through the end of September.
The Bannock County Rodeo Association hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m., the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
Tuesday
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.