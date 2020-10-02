POCATELLO — For the first four weekends in October, the Westside Players will be performing A. R. Gurney’s well-loved play “Love Letters." It’s a two-character reader’s theater show about Andy and Melissa who spend their whole lives writing to each other but never quite connecting. There’s a twist, however. Each weekend will feature a different couple, each with their own interpretation. Sets will be different from week to week as will lighting cues, blocking and costumes. Rarely is one afforded the opportunity to see multiple interpretations of the same show over the course of a few weekends.
Andy (Andrew Makepeace Ladd III) and Melissa Gardner are complex characters, born to the same upper-class New York lifestyle and given many privileges. But their paths in life diverge radically. As Melissa says: “I keep thinking about that strange old world we grew up in. How did it manage to produce both you and me?”
Eric and Karen Suess open the run today and Saturday. They are followed by Tanner Morton and Tiffany Chandler on Oct. 9-10, and Travis W. Hopkins and Tia Hoag on Oct. 16-17. Trent Clegg and Misty Trevino will close the production on Oct. 23-24.
Tickets are available at www.westsideplayers.org and are $35 for dinner and show, $17 for show only.
Doors open at 6, dinner is served at 7 and the show begins at 8 p.m. We have made significant changes to our environment and operations, allowing for the safest possible setting. Westside Players is located at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second. They have been entertaining Pocatello audiences for more than a third of a century.