POCATELLO — Volunteers from Southeastern Idaho are joining the thousands of people who are gathering in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention.
The annual Out of the Darkness Walk, hosted by Idaho State University and Southeastern Idaho’s Community Suicide Prevention, will begin on ISU's quad in Pocatello on Saturday at 9 a.m. and is supported by the Idaho Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, yet suicide can be prevented.
"As a campus, and as a nation, we need to work to raise awareness about suicide prevention,” said Kevin Satterlee, president of Idaho State University. “Mental health issues plague our society, and education on preventing suicide is critical. The efforts of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and our mental health care workers are essential in supporting these educational initiatives.”
This gathering will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20% by the year 2025.
In addition to raising awareness and funds to fight suicide, the walks give those who attend a chance to connect with others and know they are not alone, whether they walk in memory or in support of a loved one or in honor of their own mental health journey.
“We hope that by connecting with one another, we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss,” said Kasi Beorchia, board member for Community Suicide Prevention and volunteer for the Out of the Darkness Walk. “Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.”
The Out of the Darkness Walk in Pocatello is one of the hundreds of events being held nationwide this year. Speakers at the Out of the Darkness Walk will include Jeni Griffin of the Idaho Lives Project.
“These events are about turning hope into action,” said AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia. “The research has shown us how to fight suicide, and if we keep up the fight, the science is only going to get better and our culture will get smarter about mental health. With the efforts of our courageous volunteers and a real investment from our nation’s leaders, we hope to significantly reduce the suicide rate in the United States.”
Sponsors for this event include Optum Idaho, Teton Honda and ISU.
To donate or join this event, visit the event page or contact Rick Pongratz at rickpongrantz@isu.edu for more information.