afsp walk post 2

The walk will begin begin on ISU's quad in Pocatello on Saturday at 9 a.m. 

 Submitted photo

POCATELLO — Volunteers from Southeastern Idaho are joining the thousands of people who are gathering in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention.

The annual Out of the Darkness Walk, hosted by Idaho State University and Southeastern Idaho’s Community Suicide Prevention, will begin on ISU's quad in Pocatello on Saturday at 9 a.m. and is supported by the Idaho Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.