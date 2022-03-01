POCATELLO — An organization committed to improving outcomes for children, families and individuals in need invites you to participate in a research project studying barriers to health and wellness in Bannock County.
The goal is to identify important issues and create a community action plan to improve overall health for the residents of Bannock County.
“We need everyone’s help getting the word out about taking this survey,” said Ginny Hoyle, UWSEI’s community resources manager. “And it is crucial that we hear from those in Bannock County who are experiencing barriers to health and wellness so we can pinpoint the core issues and work as a community toward high-level solutions.”
UWSEI is partnering with leaders from across Bannock County on this project. Shin Kue Ryu, assistant professor in Idaho State University's Department of Political Science; Elizabeth Fore, associate professor in Idaho State University’s College of Community and Public Health; and Dr. Monica Mispireta, director of program development at the Pocatello Free Clinic, are helping with data collection and analysis and the development of the community action plan survey results are complete.
For more information about this research project or community action plan, please contact the project lead, Amy Wuest, community resources director at UWSEI, at amy@unitedwaysei.org.