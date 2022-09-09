Daniel Park with Health West

I remember a time when I was walking down by the Snake River as a young kid, and I made the decision to walk across a skinny log to try and cross some water. The log was not very sturdy and was quite a way up in the air from the large rocky edge close to the river. I began to cross the log when just a few feet out I slipped, fell and hit my shin at an angle on the large sharp rock below. With that fall, a man who was fishing just above where I had fallen stated, “I heard something crack, you should probably get that checked out.” Sure enough, my leg had been badly injured.

I look back at that incident and at times I think to myself, “Why did I do that?” and sometimes, “I wish I wouldn’t have done that.” Most every time I stand on a ledge with large rocks below, the memory of that incident comes back to my mind, and I may even experience the thought “Boy, was I stupid.” This is the power of hindsight, and sometimes this can lead us to some pretty unhealthy thinking.