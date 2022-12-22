Ed Jordan

How has your gift search been going this Christmas? Methodical and meticulous, or at a feverish pace? Looking for the perfect gift, and finding scant choices amid empty shelves? Searches consume a lot of time, and even more if you don’t know exactly what you’re looking for, or when it could be found.

Interestingly, the search for “He who was born King of the Jews” is at the heart of the Christmas story. In Matthew 2:1–2 (HCSB): “After Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea in the days of King Herod, wise men from the east arrived unexpectedly in Jerusalem, saying, “Where is He who has been born King of the Jews? For we saw His star in the east and have come to worship Him.” The wise men (Magi), most likely came from Persia, traveled for quite some time to Jerusalem, following “His star” in search of the newborn, world-changing King of the Jews. The change in the lights in the sky pointed to an act of God, informing people of the birth of the long-awaited Messiah.

