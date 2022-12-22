How has your gift search been going this Christmas? Methodical and meticulous, or at a feverish pace? Looking for the perfect gift, and finding scant choices amid empty shelves? Searches consume a lot of time, and even more if you don’t know exactly what you’re looking for, or when it could be found.
Interestingly, the search for “He who was born King of the Jews” is at the heart of the Christmas story. In Matthew 2:1–2 (HCSB): “After Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea in the days of King Herod, wise men from the east arrived unexpectedly in Jerusalem, saying, “Where is He who has been born King of the Jews? For we saw His star in the east and have come to worship Him.” The wise men (Magi), most likely came from Persia, traveled for quite some time to Jerusalem, following “His star” in search of the newborn, world-changing King of the Jews. The change in the lights in the sky pointed to an act of God, informing people of the birth of the long-awaited Messiah.
They searched for a baby born as King of the Jews. Their search led them to Jerusalem, which was the capital of Judah at the time. They inquired of King Herod, searching for that one who has been born King of the Jews. Herod was livid. He was King of the Jews! How dare someone ask him where the real King of the Jews could be found; the One who was the King of the Jews from birth?
Herod had already killed many rivals to hang on to his kingship, most of who were his sons or his wife’s family members. He planned to kill this newborn the Magi were looking for, as well. Herod asked the Jewish scholars where the Messiah was to be born, and they told him, “In Bethlehem.” So he told the Magi to go find the newborn king, and when they found him, to come back and inform Herod so that he, too, could go worship him. But that was a ruse. He planned to kill that child, so that he himself would remain king.
As the Magi got ready to depart, the star which had led them to Jerusalem reappeared, and led them to where the child was. They rejoiced in the star’s reappearance, and the discovery of where the one born King of the Jews was. They had searched literature, searched the skies, and searched Jerusalem to find the one born King. Now their search was over. They had found Him. Their search had been rewarded! Their hearts were filled with joy, smiles graced their faces, and worship was welling up inside them.
In Matthew 2:11-12 (HCSB) we read: “Entering the house, they saw the child with Mary, His mother, and falling to their knees, they worshiped Him. Then they opened their treasures and presented Him with gifts: gold, frankincense, and myrrh. And being warned in a dream not to go back to Herod, they returned to their own country by another route.” This occurred a little later than Jesus’ birth in the stable. They are now in a house, and Jesus is called a child (toddler) rather than a baby. Their search had taken some time, and a lot of effort and faith in following God’s star until they found the one born King of the Jews. But their search was worth it.
Notice that when they came in, falling to their knees, they worshipped Him! It doesn’t say they worshipped them, i.e. Jesus and Mary, or Jesus and Mary and Joseph. They worshipped Jesus, He who was predicted to come as the Messiah, the One anointed by God to be King of God’s people.
They bowed before Jesus, opened their treasures, and gave Him their treasures. Gold for Jesus the King, frankincense for the High Priest of God, and myrrh signifying His coming sacrificial death to take away the sins of those who worship and serve Him.
In the midst of all your searches for gifts to give to others, have you given equal time and commitment to searching for Jesus, so that you could bow down before Him, worship and praise Him, and open your heart to give to Him as your tribute of worship? It is not too late. Turn your heart toward Jesus, look upon Him, bow down in humility and worship, then open your heart and give yourself to Him. You are treasure He seeks this Christmas. And He is the treasure each of us should seek as well! Have a very Merry, joy-filled Christmas in the presence of Jesus.
