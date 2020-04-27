While all of us endure the uninvited, COVID-19 pandemic--and while most churches and synagogues are closed--many people have taken it upon themselves to create worship services in their own homes.
Where KSL-TV or BYU-TV is available, it is possible, on any typical Sunday, to invite the word-renowned Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square (formerly the Mormon Tabernacle Choir) as a supplement to other home-based religious programs and activities, or just for pleasure and enjoyment. The program is also available online and through several national and local television and radio stations.
Every Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m., this half hour program (currently previously recorded due to the virus) is broadcast from Salt Lake City. This has been an ongoing program--now in its 92nd year--that started as one of the first radio broadcasts back in 1929, followed by the television format in the 1960s.
The Choir presented its first program in 1847, just one month after the pioneers reached the Salt Lake Valley, and it has continued ever since. Over the years, the current program of “Music and the Spoken Word” has been inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame and the National Radio Hall of Fame.
All members of this amazing choir and orchestra volunteer their time. As you might guess, there is a long waiting list to participate, and tryouts are rigorous.
As part of each weekly program, several hymns and non-religious songs are performed by the highly disciplined, 360-member choral group; half are women and half are men. Mid-way through the program, there’s the five-minute, non-denominational “Spoken Word” by host, Lloyd Newell, who draws from a wide range of uplifting, thought-provoking topics.
The colorful visuals accompanying the music are beautiful, and captions are available.
All members of this stunning choir—with the 200-member orchestra--give of their time for a weekly Thursday evening rehearsal, followed Sunday morning by the televised program. On occasion, guest soloists appear with the choir, as well as the popular bell choir.
When available, it’s a special experience to attend an actual Sunday morning broadcast and watch the huge arms of the cameras as they move back and forth capturing those participating in each performance. Both the rehearsal and the Sunday event are free and open to the public. Dress is casual. However, neither is currently being held due to coronavirus restrictions. They will open again when things are back to normal. Meanwhile, all programs have been previously recorded, as noted. All members anxiously await the time when the regular event will again be live.
Certainly, if you would like to make world-class music and the accompanying message part of any Sunday morning, be sure to take advantage of the broadcasts of the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square.
SPECIAL NOTE: Just this past week, Choir officials announced a new logo featuring seven, simplified gold organ pipes of differing heights sitting on what is considered to be a firm, symbolic Biblical foundation – the number seven in the Bible meaning “whole or complete.” The first use of the logo will be on the Choir’s new album to be released soon.
Choir Director, Mack Wilberg, says that he can see the rhythm of music in the logo, and he hopes that its simplicity will convey the Choir’s mission of giving “hope, comfort, joy and peace to the world.”
Dean & Nancy Hoch are members of the communication team of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They may be reached at dean.nancy@gmail.com.