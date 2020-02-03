For those of you who are blessed to have (or have had) the experience of being a parent, it’s always a good idea to periodically reflect on the vitally important roles mothers and fathers play in this old world. Too often we forget that being a good parent is among the most critical and influential of all occupations.
Someone wisely once said that all other occupations exist to serve the family – something to ponder.
Back in 1995, then president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Gordon B. Hinckley, said, “There is no greater challenge or opportunity in all the world than parenthood. It is a God-given calling, and it’s worth every effort that one can put into it to make it successful. There is no greater work.” (Emphasis added.)
With these thoughts, we are reminded of the following that points up the bittersweet experience that parenting is in one way or another. This message comes from a handout at a parenting class we attended many years ago when our five boys were small. It brought tears to our eyes then . . . and it still does. The nomenclature may have changed, but the underlying message is loud and clear:
Someday They Will
One of these days you’ll shout:
“WHY DON’T YOU KIDS GROW UP AND ACT YOUR AGE?”
And they will. Or:
“YOU GUYS GET OUTSIDE AND FIND SOMETHING TO DO.”
And they will.
“DON’T SLAM THE DOOR!”
And they won’t.
You’ll straighten your child’s room neat and tidy, discard the gum and candy wrappers, pick up the dirty socks, stack the toys on the shelf, make the bed, sweep the floor, and yell:
“NOW I WANT THIS ROOM TO STAY THIS WAY!”
And it will.
You’ll prepare a perfect dinner with a salad that hasn’t been picked to death or bring out a cake with no fingermarks on the frosting. You’ll sit down to a beautiful table with everything in its place, and you’ll say:
“NOW THERE’S A MEAL FIT FOR COMPANY!”
And eat it alone.
You’ll say:
“I WANT SOME QUIET AROUND HE. SHUT OFF THAT DARNED TV. TURN DOWN THAT STEREO. QUIT FIGHTING. I WANT SOME PRIVACY.”
And you’ll have it.
No more plastic tablecloths stained with spaghetti; no more dirty bedspreads; no more plastic sheets to protect the mattresses from wet bottoms; no more toys on the floor to fall over; no more school books on the table; no more dirty rings in the bathtub, stopped up sinks, washer run-overs, shirts burned with iron marks, bubble gum in the blankets.
No more colds from wet clothes; no more anxious nights under a vaporizer tent; no more colic, diarrhea, whooping cough, runny noses. No more sand in the beds, food on the rugs, fingermarks on the windows, marks on the wall, dirt on the furniture. No more smashed fingers.
IMAGINE: No more wet, knotted shoestrings, iron-on patches, odd socks that don’t match; no babysitters on New Year’s Eve; no more “When are we gonna get there?” on family trips.
IMAGINE: Seeing a steak that isn’t ground; no PTA meetings; no back-to-school nights; no more carpools; no more cavities.
THINK ABOUT IT: No more broken toys on Christmas Day; no more gifts for you made of toothpicks and library glue; no more sloppy oatmeal kisses, grimy high chairs; no more giggles in the dark; no more scraped knees; wilted dandelion bouquets; NO RESPONSIBILITY!
Only a reflective voice crying out: “WHY DON’T YOU KIDS GROW UP?”
And the silence echoing . . . “WE HAVE.”
Author unknown
